A large number of antique paintings have been consigned to the sale from a local artist who loved to collect art, as well as a variety of other sources. Dominating one wall of the saleroom is a large Victorian oil on canvas portrait of a Masonic gentleman complete with his impressive moustache and official robes and regalia. Unfortunately, he currently remains an unknown - but perhaps somebody from the masonic world will be able to track him down and give him a name.