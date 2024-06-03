The Rotary Club of Abergavenny are proud to present a summer concert, featuring the world famous Pontarddulais Male Choir and selected soloists.
Pontarddulais Male Choir is one of the most successful competitive male voice choir in Wales and Internationally renowned, having appeared in many parts of Europe, as well as Canada and the United States.
This event marks the second in a series of annual concerts organised by the Rotary Club bringing high quality Welsh Male Choirs to Abergavenny.
Set to take place at St Mary's Priory Church in Abergavenny on June, 22 at 7pm; the concert is among the many events that Abergavenny Rotary Club has arranged this summer for charity.
The proceeds of this particular event will be going towards Parkinson's UK Cymru.
The 80 choristers of this internationally renowned Welsh Male Choir will be joined by two young rising star soloists - Katherine Foxall from Sketty in Swansea, who is currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music, and Rhys Hunter from Mumbles.
Rhys will be completing his studies at Olchfa School, Swansea, this year and has secured a place to study at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London in the upcoming autumn.
Katherine and Rhys are “delighted” and “honoured” to be performing in Abergavenny with the Côr Meibion Pontarddulais Male Choir.
To buy tickets, head to: https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/ or buy in person via the Borough Theatre Box Office.