With a dry spell predicted for this weekend, there is an abundance of events taking place in a town near you. From outdoor cinemas to Medieval Festivals, check out a selection of fun events below.
Abergavenny
What: Abergavenny Craft Fair; an eclectic event that brings together over forty local craftspeople, to showcase their jewellery, art, sewn and wooden creations.
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: 9am to 4pm
Location: Abergavenny Market, 61 Cross Street Abergavenny, NP7 5
What: Shipwrecked Scavenger Hunt; to celebrate Waterstones’ Children's book of the Month for August, they are holding a scavenger hunt! Sebastian and his friends have been shipwrecked and scattered across the island. Can you follow the treasure map to find all of the crew and reunite them before the pirates catch them?
Date: Thursday, August 1 - Sunday, August 11
Time: N/A
Location: Waterstones, 4a High St, Abergavenny NP7 5RY
What: Robstock 2024; a day of partying and fundraising for the Velindre Cancer Care Unit featuring the musical stylings of DJ Ju Ju B2B, Dave the leg end Beale, Goldfinger and The Fabulous Ferrets. Food will be available throughout the day.
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: 11am (onwards)
Location: The Rivers Edge, Pandy, NP7 8DL
What: Skirrid Inn Ghost Hunts with dinner; enjoy a two-course dinner in a private dining room, followed by a paranormal investigation in many areas of the building. Booking is limited.
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: 8pm-3am
Location: Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 8DH
What: Book signing with Orla Owen author of Christ on a Bike. Cerys receives an unexpected inheritance but there are rules attached, twisted rules that have to be followed if she is to receive it in full . As she settles into her new life, she begins to feel trapped and senses that the villagers, her sister and a man she keeps seeing on a bicycle are constantly watching her. Cerys, desperate to control her own future, decides to try break free but the past is ever present and dictates her fate.
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: 1pm
What: Outdoor Theatre; enjoy an evening with family and friends and a picnic in a glorious setting with first rate entertainment from brilliant and popular professional touring theatre companies. Showing The Adventures of Dr Dolittle with Illyria, a funny and much-loved exciting family adventure that tells the story of Dr John Dolittle of Puddleby-on-the-Marsh, who is taught by his wise old parrot Polynesia how to talk to animals. A remarkable and memorable show for all the family, suitable for 5 years+ (younger children also welcome and free). Bring picnic & seating. https://abergavenny.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows
Date: Sunday, August 11
Time: Gates open 5pm, show runs 1 hr 50 mins
Location: Abergavenny Castle, Castle St, Abergavenny NP7 5EE
What: Community Garden Open Day; enjoy light refreshments, stone painting and possibly huge prizes by entering the raffle!
Date: Thursday, August 15
Time: 1pm (onwards)
Location: Abergavenny Youth and Community Education Centre, Old Hereford Road, NP7 6EL
Brecon
What: Brecon Jazz Festival; the second and main weekend of the Brecon Jazz Festival takes place this weekend. Saturday, August 10 will see iconic Barry Morgan, star of Barry Morgan's World of Organs - who featured on BBC’s Nick Grimshaw at Night - entertain with music and comedy. This will be followed by former snooker world champion-turned Modular Synth DJ Steve Davis, alongside talented bassist Gaz Williams. More Indoor and outdoor concerts will take place at a range of venues in Brecon over the weekend, showcasing Jazz acts from all around the world.
Date(s): Saturday, August 10
Time: N/A
Location: Brecon
Monmouth
What: Monmouth Medieval Festival; the free event will include historical reenactors living in character and giving scheduled talks and displays over the weekend at Vauxhall Fields, falconry and a medieval market, with traders selling goods including unique comic prints of historic battles, authentic medieval board games, mead, cider and jewellery.
Date: Saturday, August 10 - Sunday, August 11
Time: All day
Location: Vauxhall Fields, Monmouth NP25 3AX
What: Paranormal Investigation; steeped in history and full to the brim with eerie goings on, it’s just a must for any avid ghost hunter!
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: 10.30pm
Location: Savoy Theatre, Monmouth, NP25 3BU
What: Cwmbran Artisan Food & Craft Market; check out the handmade products and homemade bakes from locals and travelling vendors.
Date: Sunday, August 11
Time: 10am - 4pm
Location: Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran, NP44 1PB
Torfaen
What: Animals Interactive; meet and greet the animals! Hold, feed and even cuddle a wide range of animas from snakes, lizards and tortoises to rabbits, guinea pics, mice, skunks, meerkats and owls! Session times must be booked beforehand, by messaging Animals Interactive on Facebook messenger with your preferred day, session time and how many adults (£3) and children (£7).
Date: Monday, August 12 to Tuesday, August 13
Time(s): 11am-12.15pm // 12.30pm-1.45pm // 2pm-3.15pm
Location: Pontymoile Commmunity Centre, Grey Fields Road Blaendare, Pontypoo,l Torfaen
Chepstow
What: The Chepstow Show; enjoy a full programme of events in the Main Ring featuring the Little Nippers Terrier and Lurcher Display, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and a display by the Usk Valley Working Gundog Club. There will be the traditional parades of livestock and vintage vehicles. Don't forget to visit the Craft & Food Halls and look at the entries in the Homecraft & Horticulture Marquee.
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: All Day
Location: Chepstow Race Course, St Lawrence Rd, Chepstow NP16 6EH
What: Castell Roc Festival; known as the “Friendly Festival” held in the oldest castle in Wales. Tickets are still available, with a range of fantastic artists set to take stage, from Nathan Carter to Russell Watson. Prices vary, with events taking place through to Monday, August 26.
Date: Thursday, August 8 - Monday, August 26
Time: N/A
Location: Chepstow Castle, Bridge St, Chepstow NP16 5EY
Forest of Dean and Wye Valley
What: Hallie’s fun day, fundraising event
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: 12pm to 4.30pm
Location: Drybrook Rugby and Football Club, Mannings Ground, High St, Drybrook GL17 9EU
What: Tractor run and fundraising day for the Great Western Air Ambulance. Events throughout the day with music starting at 6pm.
Date: Sunday, August 11
Time: Tractors meet at 10am, leave at 11am and return at 12.30pm.
Location: Upper Bilson Inn, Valley Road, Cinderford GL14 2PA
What: Great Oaks Hospice Fete.
Date: Sunday, August 11
Time: 1pm - 4pm
Location: The Gorse, Coleford, Gloucestershire, GL16 8QE