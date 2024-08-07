THIS weekend sees the return of the Monmouth Medieval Festival (Saturday to Sunday, august 10-11)
First held in 2023, the free event will include historical reenactors living in character and giving scheduled talks and displays over the weekend at Vauxhall Fields, falconry and a medieval market, with traders selling goods including unique comic prints of historic battles, authentic medieval board games, mead, cider and jewellery.
Other highlights will include volunteer-led tours of the Monnow Bridge gatehouse and tours of Monmouth Castle, including the gated Great Tower, led by Cadw’s local expert.
The Savoy Theatre will be joining in as well, with tow screenings of cult classic “The Princess Bride”, with free entry for under 15s.
An estimated 3,500 people visited last year and event organisers Monmouth Town Council hope to encourage even more visitors this time.
Town councillor Martin Sweeney said: “We hope that this year’s event will be bigger and better, with an additional group of expert reenactors, the Free Company of Aquitaine, joining the Freemen of Gwent who were so popular last year.
“We’re sure the authentic medieval swordsmanship in Monmouth Castle will be a big draw too.”
Thanks to funding from the Access Improvement Grant, this year’s event will benefit from a portable Changing Places toilet at Vauxhall Fields, providing a service for those with more complex needs.
Full details of the programme, including locations of each event, can be found on the town council website www.monmouth.gov.uk