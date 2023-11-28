Last weekend, Abergavenny’s first Christmas market of the season saw a huge crowd of eager locals, ready to get into the festive spirit.
Despite the chill in the air, the atmosphere was cheerful as people walked around the very local stalls that displayed everything from handmade ornaments and beautifully crafted scarves to mulled wine and delicious crepes.
Food vendors supplied visitors with warm food as they ventured around; exploring what local businesses had to offer.
For Rhiannon Silcox of 'Sunshine & Sparkle Gifts', this was her first time selling her product at Abergavenny Market Hall. Her stall certainly captured the Christmassy feeling with her variety of handmade baubles and plaques; all of which proved to be popular amongst locals.
Rhiannon expressed her delight in the warm welcome, saying: “People have really taken to them and I have already sold out on most of the items. It has been a fantastic day. Thank you to everyone for the incredible support.”
Similarly, the event also marked Holly Westacott’s first time selling her handmade ceramics at a market.
Holly confessed to being “extremely nervous” when she was travelling from her home in Blackwood, but went on to say: “Everyone has been so kind and welcoming. We will be back at the next market in two weeks time... hopefully I will make enough in time for that, everything has sold really quickly!”
Meanwhile for Vanessa Smart, this market was her third this weekend. Her popular stall provided locals with mulled wine, cider and roasted chestnuts. Travelling from Bristol, she said: “The people of Abergavenny have been lovely! The organisers have done a tremendous job, it has been a great day for us, we’ll definitely have to come back.”
The next Christmas Market will be taking place on December 10, 11am-4pm.