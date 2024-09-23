MUSIC lovers in Usk are in for a treat as the award-winning Risca Male Choir champions of the prestigious Eisteddfod in August this year, are set to perform at the Mayor's Charity Concert this Saturday.
The concert will take place at St Mary’s Church, Usk on Saturday, September 28 and will raise funds for Mayor, Cllr Kay Peacock’s chosen charities.
The evening will feature not only the stunning harmonies of the celebrated Risca Male Choir, led by the dynamic 26 year old Musical Director Matthew Harrison, but also special performances by the acclaimed award winning musical duo Chris and Wendy Moreton.
Known for their dynamic performances and bluegrass repertoire, Chris and Wendy are sure to bring their unique and exciting element to the event. Chris is an award-winning guitarist with more than 40 years of guitar-playing experience. A multi-instrumentalist rated as the UK’s “best bluegrass guitarist” and as playing “truly world class lead guitar”.
The Risca Male Choir, hailing from South Wales, has a proud history of musical excellence since 1970 and has achieved numerous accolades over the years, including top prizes at the National Eisteddfod. Their powerful and emotive performances have captivated audiences both in Wales and internationally.
Mayor Peacock expressed excitement about the upcoming concert, stating: “We are thrilled to have such remarkable talent performing at this year’s charity concert. The Risca Male Choir is truly world-class, and we are delighted to welcome back Chris and Wendy Moreton, whose passion for music will surely add to the atmosphere. We are confident this event will be an unforgettable evening of music and community spirit while raising funds for worthy causes."
Tickets for the Mayor’s Charity Concert are available now from Tony Kear (07824810182) or on the door, pricing at £10, with all proceeds going towards Ted Senior Foundation, Ty Hafan and local Usk Groups . T
The event, starting at 7:30pm promises to be an unforgettable evening of song, celebration, and giving back to the community.