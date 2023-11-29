The Black Mountains Comedy Festival is set to return for its third year with a brilliant mix of A-List and emerging comedians, slap stick theatre, and an outreach programme that includes a tour of care homes. There will also be an opportunity to enjoy a free theatre show, which is sure to reach the hearts of the local community.
The Festival has become a popular event in residents’ calendars since its introduction in early 2020. Over the years, while it has continued to grow; its dedication and prioritisation of commmunity projects has remained.
“The aim of the Black Mountains Comedy Festival is to bring laughter and light to the community during the dark months of winter,” shared co-founder Gerard KilBride.
The festival sees an impressive list of top comedians who have previously performed in The Clarence Hall, Crickhowell including Zoe Lyons, Kiri Pritchard Mclean and Gary Delaney. The line up also boasts an excellent portfolio of community-based Outreach Projects.
Additionally, there will be a tour of local care homes; where Cardiff based Kitsch n Sync will be performing.
“We had an immediate positive response from the care homes” Gerard continued, “as soon as we started talking to them, they appreciated how residents would benefit from comedy and like us, share the belief that laughter is the best medicine and this experience will be a real boost for many,”
“We’re so excited about this project and have wanted to work with Kitsch n Sync who create a hilarious mix of cheeky story telling with the most fantastic costumes – we know that they will be a great success with residents!”
This fantastic company will also be delivering free walkabout performances in Brecon, Abergavenny and Crickhowell town centres on Saturday, January 20 as part of the run up to the festival, which starts on Thursday, February 1.
Added to that, one act returning is Circo Rum Baba, who delighted audiences during their stint in last year’s festival. They will be performing at Clarence Hall on Saturday, February 3 with their circus workshop and show, The Dress Circle and both events will be free.
“Live theatre is an enriching experience for all ages – especially when it is of this quality,” said Gerard, “We have worked hard to secure funding that will allow everyone in our community to come and enjoy this great show for FREE, so save the date! It’s a ticketed event so please book visit our website. The funding also allows us to deliver a free circus workshop at the Clarence Hall, but spaces are limited so book now!”
The festival promises to be bigger and better than ever; showcasing the very best of Welsh comedy.
“The benefits of the opportunities offered by the festival to emerging talent cannot be underplayed. Comedians and comperes develop and improve by both performing and learning from others.
“The scale of the Black Mountain Comedy Festival is larger than anything within the area and as such the potential for individual comedic development is huge.”
On Saturday, February 3, Ross Smith will be joining Bridget Christie, to bring his entertaining mix of self depreciating humour and audience fun.
Festival newcomers include Julia Stenton and Mike Reed, who are ensured to “bring the house down”.
Hal Cruttenden will be joined on Friday, February 2 by the great Welsh line-up of Sarah Bridgeman, Aber Laughs’ Huw Davies and Leila Navabi who - between them - have won many awards and standing ovations.
Tickets for all events and workshops are now available on the Black Mountains Comedy Festival website, prices ranging from free to £40.
For futher information and to learn more about who will be appearing, head to www.blackmountainsfestivals.com
Clarence Hall, Crickhowell. full festival line up
Thursday, February 1: Huw Davies, Steffan Evans, Gareth Hunt (Welsh Jesus), Gilly Webb, Dan Coughtry
Friday, February 2: Hal Cruttenden, Leila Navabi, Sarah Bridgeman, Huw Davies Saturday 3rd February Circus Skills Workshop (Free – Booking Essential) The Dress Circle performed by Circo Rum Baba (Free – Booking Essential) Bridget Christie, Ross Smith, Julia Stenton, Mike Reed (£25 - £40).