Among the main protagonists is roguish dealer Alston ‘Smiles’ Hughes. Speaking today, Smiles says the acid movement was as much about a sustainable lifestyle and a commitment to saving the planet as it was about psychedelic trips: “We were raising the flag and saying look, look, this is an emergency… And look at the state of the world now. They should have listened – they should have bloody listened… Then [in the 1970s], there was still the time to change. We could have changed lots and lots of things about society, and instead we went the other way.”