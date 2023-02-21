Snapping your perfect pancakes

Top tips from the experts

1) You don’t need to be chef to take great pictures of your food and it doesn’t matter if some of your pancakes aren’t quite as easy on the eye as others. Stack your pancakes from top to bottom, with the most golden brown pancake taking top spot.

2) If you’re making stacks of delicious fluffy pancakes, then these can get quite unstable the higher you stack them. Pop a toothpick in them to help keep them sturdy and honey to help stick any fruit on top.

3) To help give your pancakes a bit of volume and to make them look even fluffier, you can cut small cardboard discs and place them in between each pancake!

4) Use a neutral-coloured backdrop or tablecloth so that you can really make your pancakes the forefront of your image.

5) Create your scene! Pour out a glass of juice or a mug of coffee, pop a bowl of fruit in the background and make it as appetising as possible.

6) There’s so many tasty toppings that you can put on your pancakes! Whether that’s lemon and sugar, golden syrup or chocolate spread, we won’t tell you which one tastes best, but some toppings do look better than others. The thickness of honey means that it reflects light better than syrup and looks fantastic on camera. Why not get an action shot as you drizzle the honey over the top of your pancakes?

7) Experiment with your shutter speed and aperture to get the best shot of your pancakes. Remember that a narrow aperture will give you a very deep depth of field which will make objects in the background very sharp. Play around and experiment with your shutter speed to get a nice crisp picture of your pancakes.