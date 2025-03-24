The Courtyard in Hereford is launching Actors Academy, a series of workshops and classes for ages 11 – 19.
The Actors Academy will offer students the opportunity to develop advanced techniques in all aspects of theatre and performance as well as creative writing skills.
“We are delighted to be able to offer these exciting workshops which give young people the opportunity to access expert tuition in these special areas of theatre.” Says Carrie Potter, participation manager, “These sessions complement our existing youth theatre classes allowing those who aspire to a career in theatre, the opportunity to dive deeper into different elements and to add to their skillset.”
For more information or to book onto the Actors Academy workshops, visit courtyard.org.uk/holiday-workshops.