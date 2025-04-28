ABERGAVENNY Martial artist and instructor Angus Rogers has launched a groundbreaking new book, Recipes Do Not Make Delicious Meals, which is already making waves across the martial arts community for its innovative approach to learning.
In a first for Tang Soo Do and traditional martial arts publishing, Rogers' book includes QR codes linked directly to YouTube videos, offering readers not just text instruction, plus video demonstrations and the opportunity to communicate directly with the author. This new model allows students and instructors worldwide to ask questions, deepen their understanding, and evolve their practice beyond the printed page.
"Martial arts should be a living, breathing experience," says Rogers. "I wanted to give readers more than static information — I wanted to create a bridge where students could connect, ask, and truly understand the material."
Based around the fundamental "Peace and Safety" forms created by Anko Itosu, Recipes Do Not Make Delicious Meals walks students through the training matrix, taking them from White Belt to Black Belt. The focus is on not just performing forms, but unlocking their practical application in self-defence and combat. The book is forwarded by world renowned Martial Arts expert Iain Abernethy who has called the book a first of its kind.
The book is published under the banner of The Tang Soo Do Training Initiative, a Group committed to open training with politics-free martial arts education.
Rogers, who teaches at Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do in Brynmawr, is currently launching the book at The UK Martial Arts Show in Doncaster, on May 3rd, the largest martial arts gatherings in Britain. Early sales have been extremely promising, with close to 100 copies sold within the first month through podcasts, interviews, and direct pre-orders.
Recipes Do Not Make Delicious Meals is now available for direct order, with shipping to Europe and the United States.
Visit the website www.HOVTSD.com for more information.