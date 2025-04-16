One of the catchier ones went like this, “O Lord save the King and hear us in the day when we shall call upon thee, we pray O Lord God Supreme, King of Kings preserve, we beseech thee our King Henry the Eighth, chief and only founder of this school, very long unto this society safe and flourishing, and grant that after the course of his life happily run, he may by thy mercy be advanced to the reward of Eternal Life and grant we beseech thee furthermore that Edward, the most deserving prince, may succeed his fathers in the throne, fortunate and long-lived. Amen.”