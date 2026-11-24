HEREFORD’ biggest live performance space The Amp is set to return for August 2027, with a bold new lineup of entertainers with Sophie Ellis-Bextor announced as the first act for the 2027 season.
The singer who achieved great success from her solo career in the early 2000’s is bringing her sensational vocals and high energy anthems to The Amp. Audiences can expect to hear hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Groovejet (If this Ain’t love) and Get Over You. She will also be performing hits from her latest album Perimenopop, which was released in 2025. Known for her 80’s synth pop dance sound, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been performing to audiences for over twenty years.
The singer re-joined the charts in 2024 with her biggest hit Murder on the Dancefloor after it was featured in black comedy thriller, Saltburn. Performing hits old and new, Sophie Ellis-Bextor is sure to make a scene in Hereford in August 2027.
Following on from its success in 2026 The Amp returns with new, larger big top structure on The Courtyard’s car park with an increased capacity of 1,800 seats. The Amp brings higher-profile artists to Herefordshire; growing cultural opportunities in the region; and to offer audiences a large-scale summer programme without needing to travel to cities like Birmingham or Cardiff. The continuation of this project aims to attract new audiences, grow tourism, and enhance Herefordshire’s profile as a destination for world-class live entertainment.
Audiences can sign up to receive access to pre-sale at www.courtyard.org.uk/theamp/ with pre-sale tickets available on Thursday, November 26and general sale will be available on Friday, November 27.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be in The Amp on Sunday, August 8 at 7.30pm. To book tickets, or for more information contact the Box Office on 01432 340555 or visit courtyard.org.uk.
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