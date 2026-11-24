The singer who achieved great success from her solo career in the early 2000’s is bringing her sensational vocals and high energy anthems to The Amp. Audiences can expect to hear hits such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Groovejet (If this Ain’t love) and Get Over You. She will also be performing hits from her latest album Perimenopop, which was released in 2025. Known for her 80’s synth pop dance sound, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been performing to audiences for over twenty years.