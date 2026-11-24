AS the festive season approaches, the cosy Christmas markets are returning with locally produced gifts, hot chocolate and much more. We have put together a few markets you should explore in Monmouthshire.
Misteltoe and Vibes
Tucked away in the scenic village of Penallt, around 15 minutes from Monmouth, Mistletoe and Vibes is being held at Humble by Nature. A chance for people to do some Christmas shopping, have a bite to eat or even listen to Christmas music warming up by a fire. There is also an opportunity for children to meet Santa and Christmas ponies.
There will be carol singing from a local choir at 1pm, hog roast and sourdough pizzas by Orchard Kitchen, festive drinks and discounted shopping by the Silver Circle Distillery, loaded fries and sweet treats by the Pig and Apple and Christmas plants from Haze Flow farm.
Free entry
Christmas on bridge street
Another Christmas activity is the Christmas on Bridge Street with a festive market to celebrate the season.
Bridge Street shops will be getting involved with Christmas food, drink and treats.
Free entry
Chepstow Christmas Market
Chepstow’s Christmas Market is coming back for another year of independent producers, crafts, artisan makers and an opportunity for the community to soak up the festive atmosphere in the lead up to Christmas.
The market takes places on three Sundays from mid-November until the week before Christmas. Traders will be operating from 10am until mid-afternoon.
Due to being held right up until Christmas it gives a chance for people to purchase any last minute Christmas presents.
The market is on the following dates:
- November 15
- November 29
- December 20
Free entry
Made in Monmouthshire Christmas Market | Abergavenny
It’s that time of year again for Abergavenny’s Christmas Market issuing locally produced arts and crafts from the made in Monmouthshire artists, markets and creatives
The market is taking place on November 21 in Abergavenny Methodist Hall from 10am - 4pm.
Free entry
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