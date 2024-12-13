ON Friday, December 6, the annual Tenovus Lovelight Concert took place at St. Mary’s Priory Church in Abergavenny, drawing a packed audience despite the stormy weather outside.
Inside, the atmosphere was filled with festive joy and warmth as the Abergavenny Tenovus Sing With Us choir, along with special guests, delivered an evening of music and reflection.
The evening’s compère was Matthew Harrison, who has previously conducted the Abergavenny choir. Matthew not only hosted the event but also showcased his musical talents by performing two pieces on his saxophone, including a lively rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to officially usher in the holiday season.
Leading the choir was Jen Ord, who brought both her vocal and musical talents to the stage. Jen, in addition to conducting the choir, played the piano and delighted the audience with three beautiful renditions of Joni Mitchell’s iconic songs.
The Tenovus Sing With Us choir is made up of individuals who have been personally affected by cancer, either through their own diagnosis or through the experiences of a loved one. For these choir members, the opportunity to come together and sing is both therapeutic and empowering. Research has shown that music can help heal the spirit, and the choir’s members often raise funds for Tenovus Cancer Care through their performances.
Tenovus Cancer Care, founded in 1943 by ten Cardiff businessmen to support a friend in need, has since evolved into a leading charity. Today, the organisation provides both practical and emotional support to those touched by cancer. It serves as a vital resource, offering hope, advice, and a voice for those facing the challenges of the disease.
The Lovelight Concert is particularly meaningful, as it allows the audience to reflect on loved ones affected. During the concert, attendees were invited to light candles, and as the lights in the church dimmed, a moment of silence was observed, thinking of those who have been touched by this disease..
The evening also featured the Hay Shantymen, a group known for their lively and often humorous renditions of traditional sea shanties. The audience was entertained by the shantymen’s rousing acapella performances, which included both heartfelt and playful tunes that kept the crowd engaged and laughing.
Another highlight of the evening was the performance by the Beaufort Male Voice Choir, who joined the Tenovus choir in a stunning rendition of “O Holy Night.” The performance was met with such enthusiasm that it prompted a standing ovation from the audience, a testament to the powerful impact of the music and the talent of the performers.
As the concert drew to a close, the choir and audience came together for an energetic and joyful rendition of “Feliz Navidad,” ending the evening on a high note. Despite the storm outside, the music and camaraderie within the church lifted the spirits of both performers and audience alike.
The Tenovus Lovelight Concert was a heartwarming celebration of community, music, and remembrance, offering comfort and hope to all those affected by cancer while providing a beautiful start to the Christmas season.