A GALA Concert for the finalists in this year’s Abergavenny Eisteddfod was held at the Methodist Church, on Saturday, June 24. The sparkling ceremony was a true showcase of the talent that Wales has to offer.
Despite being a warm day, competitors from across South Wales came together to celebrate; bringing the chapel to nearly full capacity. Attendees were entertained by competitors of a very high standard, with promising careers in the world of singing on the horizon for many.
Rosemary Williams welcomed the audience and competitors, in addition to the Abergavenny Mayoress Councillor Ann Wilde and Consort Gareth Wilde to the evening. She was closely followed by Dr. Elin Jones who brought a touch of humour to the proceedings through her anecdotes and variation of language.
The evening was conducted in Welsh and English as well as Ystrad Mynach Welsh.
The adjudicator for the musical performances was Mrs Nicola Morgan, whilst the Recitation was Mr Jeff Davies and the off stage Literature Competitions conducted by Mr Robat Powell. All musical performances were accompanied by Jeanette Massochi and Christopher Lovegrove.
In addition, all competitions were sponsored by local businesses and Committees, with many of the sponsors present at the event to the prize to their nominated Competition.
Abergavenny Eisteddfod Committee shared their support which enables the Eisteddfod to continue organising for next year again.
The results of the Competitions were:
Unawd/Solo 15-18 yrs. Sponsored by Clive Francis Arboricultural Service. 1st. Laura Preston 2nd. Ethan Stockham.
Unawd/Solo 19-25yrs. Sponsored by Local History Society Abergavenny. 1.John Rhys Liddington 2.Amber Powell.
Unawd Offerynnol/Instrumental 19+yrs. Sponsored by Eisteddfod Y Fenni 1.Ceri Halliwell.
Unawd Gymraeg/Welsh Solo. Sponsored by Merched Y Wawr Y Fenni. 1.Rhys Evans 2.Rhian Hughes. 3.Mali Wood.
Llefaru Unigol/Solo Recitation. Sponsored by Mr&Mrs Robert Willson 1.Marian Evans 2.Michael Greenbough.
Ensemble”. Sponsored by Eisteddfod Y Fenni. 1. Mali a Laura. 2.Ceri, Carey and Amy.
Alan Werin/Folk Song. Sponsored by Cymdeithas Gwenynen Gwent. 1.Rhian Hughes 2.Ann Pearson 3.Freya Jenkins.
Unawd o Sioe Gerdd/Song from a Show. Sponsored by Keith Davies Abergavenny Electrics. 1.Ethan Stockham 2.Rhian Hughes. 3.Laura Preston.
Her Unawd/Challenge Solo. Sponsored by Abergavenny Rotary Club. 1.Rhian Hughes. 2.Rhys Evans. 3.Robert Jenkins.
Côr/Choir. Sponsored by Gravells Kia Dealership ,Llanfoist. 1.Cantorion Phoenix.
To close the Gala Concert, Rosemary Williams gave thanks to all who had taken part during the day as well as the audience for supporting the event.She also thanked the Committee and to volunteers who had helped during the day and evening to make sure the event was a success.
She added a big thank you to all who had supported financially and to the Methodist Church for the use of their premises again this year. The audience and all competitors gave a wonderful finale with the National Anthem.