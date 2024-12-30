Daniel McGowan’s performance of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ , which he adapted into a one-man rendition, brought standing ovations at both venues where it was performed before Christmas. Tickets for both nights sold out very quickly and the audiences were not disappointed.
Daniel’s performances at ‘The Retreat’ in Llanover, and The Sessions House in Usk, evoked the drawing-room settings where Dickens himself would read his works. Both audiences were spellbound as Daniel brought all the characters to life with different voices and mannerisms for each one, within a nuanced rendition that carried you through the emotional journey of Scrooge.
Usk Mayor, Kay Peacock, who attended the Sessions House performance said, ‘It was an amazing show, entrancing everyone, with many of the audience saying afterwards that it was worthy of the West End. We are very lucky to have a show like this held in Usk, and we have already invited Daniel back to perform it again next year.’