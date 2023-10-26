Welsh Museums Festival is back this coming October, with a whole week of special events and activities for all ages at museums across our sites. Abergavenny, Chepstow and Shire Hall museums are also getting into the spirit of things with Halloween craft events – no booking required. Also, have fun with friends and family at our half-term craft afternoon for kids led by the creative MonLife Heritage Museums Volunteers, Thursday 2 November 2-4pm, The Drill Hall, Lower Church Street Chepstow.