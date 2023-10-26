Half term is nearly here and this autumn there will be a host of family fun to enjoy up and down Monmouthshire.
From swimming to crafts, football to something spooktacular, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy over the week of autumn half term (October 30 – November 5).
MonLife are laying on an array of activities to keep your little ones occupied during half term.
During half term, MonLife will also hold FREE Active Play sessions at Abergavenny, Chepstow, Caldicot and Monmouth leisure centres. The ‘Play’ programme is 1 hour and 55 minutes, where children aged 5-11 can be left with our highly trained and experienced playworkers and choose from a range of activities to play, including physical play, arts and crafts, archery or wherever their imagination takes them.
MonLife also will be holding free Stay and Play sessions during half term, where children and families can freely choose from many activities including, physical play, arts and crafts, den building or wherever their imagination takes them. Please note that parental supervision is required for children under the age of 11!
At Caldicot Castle, visitors can enjoy a ghoulish time this Halloween with a series of family-friendly one-hour sessions.
Halloween crafts and games will be in the banquet hall, followed by a scary scarecrow pumpkin trail through our courtyard and towers.
Tintern Old Station offers more scary fare, where children can enjoy a spooky pumpkin trail, Halloween mask-making, and craft activities.
Welsh Museums Festival is back this coming October, with a whole week of special events and activities for all ages at museums across our sites. Abergavenny, Chepstow and Shire Hall museums are also getting into the spirit of things with Halloween craft events – no booking required. Also, have fun with friends and family at our half-term craft afternoon for kids led by the creative MonLife Heritage Museums Volunteers, Thursday 2 November 2-4pm, The Drill Hall, Lower Church Street Chepstow.
Join us at The Zone, Caldicot or The Cabin, Abergavenny youth clubs for our Halloween Parties between 4-9pm on Tuesday, October 31. These are an open session for young people to attend with Halloween themed activities for ages 11+
Take a bird’s eye view of the humans in a brand-new family show from M6 Theatre at The Borough Theatre this half term. Filled with clowning, original song and beautiful shadow play, this highly physical show uses minimal language to tell a tale about taking care, discovering what’s important and learning how to fly.
If your appetite for all things spooktacular has not yet been sated, the libraries in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Chepstow, Caldicot and Usk are all laying on themed events too.
In Chepstow, you can even search for the Golden Ticket, which will be a ticket hidden every day in the library throughout half-term in the children’s area. Speak to a member of staff to claim your prize.
Cllr. Angela Sandles, cabinet member for equalities and engagement, said: “Half term in Monmouthshire this autumn is sure to be enjoyed by children and their parents across the county. “There is so much to do and I cannot wait to hear about all the fun being had at the various spooky events.”
To find out more about all the events and activities across Monmouthshire this autumn half term, visit Events - Monlife.