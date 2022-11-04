Saxophonist Aaron at Black Mountain Jazz in Abergavenny
Subscribe newsletter
A saxophonist who has worked with Amy Winehouse and Prince is to play at Black Mountain Jazz Club, Abergavenny on Friday, November 18.
Saxophonist, keyboardist, arranger and composer, Aaron Liddard’s has worked in the bands of artists like Amy Winehouse, Beverley Knight, Bob Geldof and for Prince’s now-legendary 21 days at the 02 Arena.
In his prolific and wide-ranging career, Aaron has embraced many musical genres from hip-hop and rock to Latin music and gospel but jazz has always been the closest music to his heart. “Jazz is the only living musical art-form that is not defined by its exclusions,” says Aaron.
“At its truest, jazz is an evolving aural tradition. As a musician with myriad musical influences, jazz is the only home that allows me to fully explore.”
Aarons new album, Nylon Man is named after the three cities that most influenced Aaron (New York, London and Manchester). The album was 12 years in the making and a summation of Liddard’s career to this point.
You can see Aaron playing live at Black Mountain Jazz, The Melville Centre, Abergavenny,on Friday, November 18.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |