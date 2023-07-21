THE Abergavenny Art group will be holding its annual exhibition from Saturday July, 29 to Saturday August, 5 in the Holy Trinity Church Hall in Baker Street. The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 5pm. Entry is free.
The exhibition will include art work by members of the group, as well as a selection of work from King Henry VIII A - Level students.
The featured artist this year is John Hurst, a long-time member of the art group, who specialises in large, imaginative canvases. The exhibition will be opened by County Councillor Martyn Groucutt.
The art group meets at the Abergavenny Community Centre on the second and fourth Mondays of the month from September through to June. This year’s upcoming programme includes demonstrations of wood engraving, watercolour painting and portrait painting, as well as talks on textiles and abstract art.