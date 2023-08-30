The RETRO Rock Show is coming to the Borough Theatre Abergavenny for a live two-hour extravaganza on Saturday 23 September at 7:30pm.
The entertaining show will be performed by some lively rock musicians who have toured with some of the biggest names in rock.
From the moment the lights go up and the band hit the stage the Retro Rock Show will take their audience on a musical RETRO journey featuring songs by Queen, Starship, Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, Roxette, Berlin, Van Halen, U2 and many more!
Packed with high energy and a full stage production that makes this show one of the most exciting to see! Featuring Kerry O’Dowd from BBC’s The Voice UK on lead vocals!
Tickets are priced at £23 and are available from the box office 01873 850805 and the theatre’s website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk