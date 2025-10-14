It ruled the South Wales airwaves for a generation – now Red Dragon Radio is making a comeback in podcast form.
To mark the 40th anniversary of the station’s legendary launch from Cardiff’s old docks, a brand new podcast, "For South Wales, From South Wales: The Red Dragon Story", is dialling up the nostalgia and tuning in to the voices that made it a broadcasting beast.
It’s fronted by former presenters Chris Moore and Jason Harrold – two names etched in the memory of anyone who ever flicked their dial to 103.2 and 97.4FM. They relive the heady 1980s beginnings of Red Dragon Radio, when the station burst onto the scene with a big sound, bigger ambition, and even bigger egos.
Red Dragon wasn’t just a local station – it was a movement, one that blasted beyond its official patch and into the hearts of listeners across South Wales (and let’s be honest, way beyond the transmitter’s reach).
Produced by Luke Davies – himself a longtime fan – the podcast is packed with behind-the-scenes stories, iconic jingles, and interviews with the presenters, producers, and pranksters who turned the station into a powerhouse.
“Red Dragon was a station that spoke to me – it was proudly Welsh and full of personality,” said Luke. “This podcast is my way of saying thanks for the memories and capturing the magic that made it so special.”
The podcast reflects the station’s 25-year broadcasting history, from its launch in October 1985 and its news and sports coverage to the launch of Touch AM and the Capital Radio takeover.
Whether you remember the morning zoo shows, late-night love songs or the legendary Battle of the Bands, this podcast will take you straight back.
Red Dragon may have gone off-air, but its roar lives on.
