A WELLBEING SHOW featuring expert speakers, workshops and exhibitors returns to Chepstow this weekend.
The Awaken Mind, Body and Spirit Show, is now in its tenth year and will, as previous years will take place at Chepstow Racecourse with products and services ranging from spiritual healers to holistic therapists, crystal healers, reflexology, wellbeing coaches and vegan skincare products all exhibiting.
As well as exploring the stands, visitors are invited to listen to guest speakers throughout the one-day event and take the opportunity to grab some lunch in the café.
The event’s organiser is Beverley Jones, renowned burnout expert, author and award-winning transformational keynote speaker.
The Raglan-based businesswoman and wellbeing expert battled burnout during a 30-year career in senior management and has since made it her life mission to not only help others avoid what she had gone through but also to support others to achieve calm in their lives through her talks, workshops, books and events.
Guest speakers include Nicola Crawley, of Inner Belief, a hypnotherapist and reflexologist who specialises in fertility and hypnobirthing and Lifestyle Coach, Yvonne Hayes who will be sharing how to ‘Get The Aloe Glow’, together with a brief history of Aloe Vera and its use and benefits to health and wellness. There will also be a mediumship demonstration.
Beverley said: “The balance of our lives is often misunderstood as in today’s world we are told to look at our life/work balance and if it’s working in our favour.” She added: “Whether you are looking for guidance, healing or inspiration, there’s something for everyone.”
The show takes place between 10am and 5pm at the Chepstow Racecourse on Saturday October 18. Tickets are £6 per person on the door, which includes speakers and workshops or £10 per double entry.
