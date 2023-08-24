Put on your most colourful and expressive outfit and embrace the love and unity at Pride in Usk on Saturday August, 26.
Owain Glyndwr Park will be the location for the celebration of unity, fun and inclusivity, where all are welcome.
Pride in Usk is a family friendly community event, to foster a sense of community, promote understanding and advocate for equal rights for all, irrespective of gender identity or sexual orientation. The event will feature a diverse array of activities and entertainment that will cater to people of all ages, backgrounds, and identities.
From 12pm to 8pm, visitors will be entertained with a Main Stage Extravaganza, which will feature live music performances from talented artists, heart-warming speeches from LGBTQ+ advocates and drag performances that will light up the stage with glamour and empowerment.
Additionally, there will be an opportunity to discover a bustling marketplace with vendors offering rainbow merchandise, local crafts, delicious food and refreshing beverages to keep attendees energised and hydrated throughout the day.
A cornerstone of this event is a commitment to creating an environment that fosters inclusivity and enjoyment for all ages. A clothes swap will held, which is not merely an exchange of clothes; it represents an opportunity for all people to delve into the realm of self-identity through their appearance and clothing choices
The event also hopes to connect and learn from various LGBTQ+ organisations and allies about their initiatives, support networks and resources; in a safe and inclusive space that is free from discrimination, prejudice and intolerance.
Cllr. Ian Chandler, Monmouthshire County Council’s LGBTQ+ Champion, said: “Pride at Usk is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our whole community in an inclusive and positive way. Whatever your gender identity or sexual orientation there’s a place for you at Pride at Usk. So come along and enjoy the entertainment, marketplace and meet others from our fabulous county and community. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at Owain Glyndwr Park to celebrate Pride at Usk. The event will showcase the community that we live in and that, irrespective of gender identity or sexual orientation, Monmouthshire is a place for everyone.”
Pride in Usk is made possible by the dedication and support of sponsors, volunteers and the local community; aiming to create a day filled with unforgettable moments that leave a lasting impact on everyone.