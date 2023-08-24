Cllr. Ian Chandler, Monmouthshire County Council’s LGBTQ+ Champion, said: “Pride at Usk is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our whole community in an inclusive and positive way. Whatever your gender identity or sexual orientation there’s a place for you at Pride at Usk. So come along and enjoy the entertainment, marketplace and meet others from our fabulous county and community. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at Owain Glyndwr Park to celebrate Pride at Usk. The event will showcase the community that we live in and that, irrespective of gender identity or sexual orientation, Monmouthshire is a place for everyone.”