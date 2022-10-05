Picture This: Leading Lines!
Subscribe newsletter
This week’s theme for our photography group was leading lines. ‘Leading lines are a compositional technique where human-made or natural lines lead the viewer’s eyes through a photograph to the subject or the heart of the image.’
A fantastic image of the sun reflecting on the road to Defynnog, taken by Gemma Elizabeth Schiebe.
A brilliant picture of Pontsticill Reservoir, taken by Zoe Mathias.
A great image of a leading line through the corn field, towards a large Oak tree, sent in by Neil Young.
A brilliant picture of the River Usk, taken and sent in by Liz Richards.
A lovely picture of a road leading to Brecon, captured by Susan Adele Hughes.
A great example of a leading line, being the road, sent in by Susan Adele Hughes.
A brilliant picture of the sunset over a field, sent in by Jacqueline Davis.
A lovely picture of a pathway leading to a castle, sent in by Sharon Bowen.
A fantastic black and white leading lines image of a Pumping station at Talybont reservoir, captured by Patrick Edwards.
A brilliant image of an Elan Valley Trail, sent in by Peta Mellors.
A great picture from Elan Valley, sent in by Garth Maul.
A lovely image of a road with a load of daffodils running alongside, sent in by Sarah Newman.
A brilliant picture of a narrow road with a pink sunset in the background, sent in by Rach Price.
A stunning image of a river with cloudy skies above, taken by Susan Adele Hughes.
A brilliant image taken at Pont Ar Elan, sent in by Anna Edwards.
A stunning image of a pathway taken from up above, by Mat Price.
A great image of a pathway, taken by Gaz Davies.
If you would like to join our Facebook photography group, please follow the link below:
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |