Picture This: Leading Lines!

By Joe Corrick   |   Reporter   |
Wednesday 5th October 2022 1:03 am
(Patrick Edwards (Facebook) )

This week’s theme for our photography group was leading lines. ‘Leading lines are a compositional technique where human-made or natural lines lead the viewer’s eyes through a photograph to the subject or the heart of the image.’

(Gemma Elizabeth Schiebe (Facebook) )

A fantastic image of the sun reflecting on the road to Defynnog, taken by Gemma Elizabeth Schiebe.

(Zoe Mathias Photography )

A brilliant picture of Pontsticill Reservoir, taken by Zoe Mathias.

(Neil Young (Facebook) )

A great image of a leading line through the corn field, towards a large Oak tree, sent in by Neil Young.

(Liz Richards (Facebook) )

A brilliant picture of the River Usk, taken and sent in by Liz Richards.

(Susan Adele Hughes (Facebook) )

A lovely picture of a road leading to Brecon, captured by Susan Adele Hughes.

(Susan Adele Hughes (Facebook) )

A great example of a leading line, being the road, sent in by Susan Adele Hughes.

(Jacqueline Davis (Facebook) )

A brilliant picture of the sunset over a field, sent in by Jacqueline Davis.

(Sharon Bowen (Facebook) )

A lovely picture of a pathway leading to a castle, sent in by Sharon Bowen.

(Patrick Edwards (Facebook) )

A fantastic black and white leading lines image of a Pumping station at Talybont reservoir, captured by Patrick Edwards.

(Peta Mellors (Facebook) )

A brilliant image of an Elan Valley Trail, sent in by Peta Mellors.

(Garth Maul (Facebook) )

A great picture from Elan Valley, sent in by Garth Maul.

(Sarah Newman (Facebook) )

A lovely image of a road with a load of daffodils running alongside, sent in by Sarah Newman.

(Rach Price (Facebook) )

A brilliant picture of a narrow road with a pink sunset in the background, sent in by Rach Price.

(Susan Adele Hughes (Facebook) )

A stunning image of a river with cloudy skies above, taken by Susan Adele Hughes.

(Anna Edwards (Facebook) )

A brilliant image taken at Pont Ar Elan, sent in by Anna Edwards.

(Mat Price (Facebook) )

A stunning image of a pathway taken from up above, by Mat Price.

(Gaz Davies (Facebook) )

A great image of a pathway, taken by Gaz Davies.

If you would like to join our Facebook photography group, please follow the link below:

