A CHEPSTOW community theatre group has been growing in popularity and going viral, as it gears up for its next production.
Perform Chepstow will be at WyeDean School between Thursday, August 7 and Saturday, August 9 to showcase its take on Monty Python’s Spamalot. Thursday and Friday’s performance starts at 7.30pm, while Saturday is at both 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
As part of its promotional material, created and run by volunteers, the group’s TikTok page has exploded, with one video receiving over 500,000 views. Last year, its Beauty and the Beast promotion hit over two million.
Stephanie Dean, who is leading the social media and marketing said: “We’re not a big-budget company but people respond to authenticity and silliness, and we’ve got plenty of both!
“The show is full of knights, killer rabbits, flying cows, and ridiculous fun. It’s perfect for families and local audiences!”
The show comes from Monty Python’s Spamalot, a hilarious comedy following King Arthur’s absurd quest for the Holy Grail, packed with songs, laughs, and classic Monty Python silliness. The production promises big laughs, outrageous costumes and a celebration of community theatre at its most joyful.
Perform Chepstow has recommended it as a Parental Guidance (PG) rating, as some humour may not be suitable for younger children, and parental discretion is advised.
The viral content has helped shine a spotlight not just on the production, but on the talent, humour, and heart of a thriving local arts community.
The cast includes local performers aged 18 to over 50, many of whom balance jobs, studies, and families while rehearsing weekly.
The group is renowned and received accolades last year from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA), including Best Set Design and Production Support.
The hit musical Spamalot, lovingly ripped off from the classic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, continues to delight audiences with its irreverent humor, catchy songs, and over-the-top characters. Written by original Python member Eric Idle, with music by Idle and John Du Prez, the production transforms the legendary quest for the Holy Grail into a zany spectacle of medieval mayhem.
First premiering on Broadway in 2005, Spamalot won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has since seen numerous international tours and revivals. Its current production stays true to the original’s madcap spirit, featuring dancing knights, killer rabbits, and an unexpectedly Broadway-savvy Lady of the Lake.
The show pokes fun at everything from historical epics to musical theater itself, blending absurdist British wit with a distinctly American showbiz flair. Songs like “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” and “The Song That Goes Like This” parody traditional musical tropes while drawing belly laughs from all ages.
Critics continue to praise Spamalot for its tight pacing, strong ensemble, and unapologetic silliness. Whether you're a long-time Monty Python fan or a first-time theatergoer, Spamalot offers a hilariously entertaining night at the theatre
