The hit musical Spamalot, lovingly ripped off from the classic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, continues to delight audiences with its irreverent humor, catchy songs, and over-the-top characters. Written by original Python member Eric Idle, with music by Idle and John Du Prez, the production transforms the legendary quest for the Holy Grail into a zany spectacle of medieval mayhem.