The Blake Theatre, Monmouth is on sale for a new season of shows for 2024 and 2025 and people are booking months in advance!
Hamza Yassin, winner of Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Blake this October after his sell-out show last year, for his new show - a brilliantly fun look at the animal kingdom.
From the naturalist, conservationist, wildlife cameraman and winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2022, Hamza’s Wild World is filled with fascinating information about the animal kingdom – in the sky, on the land and in the sea.
Jason Fox, Ex-special forces soldier, former Royal Marine Commando, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of number one bestseller Battle Scars; comes to the stage with his remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS).
Often referred to by his nickname 'Foxy', he is best known for being the longest serving director in Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins
Tickets for Ben Fogle, on stage at The Blake in March 2025 are getting limited although only just gone on sale. Ben Fogle’s theatre show, WILD, brings to life on stage, stories and tales of hope, possibility, and positivity.
All shows can be booked online at theblaketheatre.org or via the Box Office on 01600 71940