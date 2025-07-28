MULTI-award-winning Monmouthshire artist Clive Hick-Jenkins will have groundbreaking artworks featured in an epic new limited edition of Homer’s Odyssey & Iliad.
Based in Monmouthshire, Clive’s paintings are in numerous public collections, including the National Museum of Wales and the Contemporary Art Society for Wales, as well as private collections and libraries around the world. He is a Royal Cambrian Academician and an Honorary Fellow of Aberystwyth University School of Art. In 2017, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Arts by Southampton Solent University.
The Folio Society will publish an epic Limited Edition of Homer’s The Iliad & The Odyssey, featuring Emily Wilson’s ‘cultural landmark’ translations and with captivating illustrations by artist Clive Hicks-Jenkins, on August 1.
Considered a cornerstone of Western literature, in Emily Wilson’s refreshing and internationally acclaimed translations – the first major translation of Homer by a woman – the 2,700-year-old epic poems of war, heroism, and homecoming are perfect for a modern audience.
Award-winning artist and master of visual storytelling, Clive Hicks-Jenkins’ gouache overworked with pencil artworks brings an immediacy to the events and work collaboratively with Wilson's translation. Hicks-Jenkins' box design cleverly incorporates a warrior's helmet and a Greek trireme, before the reader is frozen by the hidden stare of Medusa and enchanted by the sirens' song.
The Iliad plunges readers into the fury of the Trojan War, where gods and mortals clash in a brutal struggle that centres on the overwhelming wrath of Achilles and its devastating consequences. And in the aftermath of the war, The Odyssey follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home, battling vengeful gods and mythical creatures as he fights to reclaim his kingdom and reunite with his family.
With Wilson’s fresh, poetic style, these fundamental works of Western literature feel more immediate than ever.
Featuring coloured leather spines and dramatic binding designs, these quarter-bound volumes enclose timeless stories of heroes and villains, gods and monsters, that are as compelling now as they were almost three millennia ago.
