Eight senior music scholars from Monmouth recently travelled to London to participate in the Haberdashers’ Music Festival held at Milton Court Theatre which brought together 300 talented pupils from Haberdashers’ schools across the country.
The festival showcased a variety of performers from a jazz band, to choirs, a wind band and an orchestra.
Students from schools across the country who had been chosen to take part in the festival were introduced to members of the Haberdashers company all of whom have connections in the business and professional worlds in keeping with the Haberdashers’ company's purpose of ‘empower ingyoung people from every background to achieve their potential’.
One of the highlights of the performance was the song: “Ain’t Mo Mountain High Enough.” with all the pupils joining forces to take part in a rousing finale.
Local students took centre stage in the orchestral segment where they delivered a rendition of the theme music from Independence Day.
There were several students who were invited to share their experiences on an interview on the stage.
Director of music, Derek Harris said: “It was a truly inspiring evening that showcased the incredible talent and dictation of our students. The opportunity to perform in such a prestigious venue alongside their peers from The Haberdashers’ Schools was invaluable. I couldn’t be prouder of their performances and the way they represented Haberdashers’ Monmouth School.”
The festival provided an opportunity for students to perform in a professional setting to collaborate with peers from across The Haberdashers’ network.
This event gave them a chance to celebrate their music on a bigger scale and to share their talent by participating on this special day.