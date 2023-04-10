Monmouth Concert Orchestra will present a programme of music celebrating nature, lakes and gardens at its concert on Saturday, May 13th at Usk Memorial Hall.
The programme includes a host of favourite pieces all with a natural or rural theme, with highlights including: Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake Suite, Rossini’s Thieving Magpie Overture and The Victorian Kitchen Garden Suite by Paul Reade with soloist Milly Bowers.
The concert starts at 4pm, with tickets costing £8 (children free); available on the door or in advance from members of the orchestra.
In addition, there will be a retiring collection in aid of the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).
Monmouth Concert Orchestra consists of amateur musicians from Ross on Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan, the Forest of Dean and Monmouth. It meets once a fortnight during term times and is always keen to hear from potential new players.
Its members range from 18 – 80 and there are no auditions although players are usually Grade V standard or above.
Find out more about the orchestra at www.monmouthorchestra.co.uk