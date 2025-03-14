The Mayor of Abergavenny, Councillor Chris Holland is holding a fundraising event at the town’s Gateway Church on Friday. March 28 at 6:30pm.
Tickets cost £10, and include a welcome drink, buffet, and entertainment provided by The Brothers of Blues. There will also be a chance to meet the charities which the Mayor is supporting this year, and a chance to to help raise funds by participating in a charity auction with prizes from The Angel Hotel and Sugarloaf Vineyards.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at The Borough Theatre Box Office.
The Mayor’s two charities this year are Sight Cymru and Dandilion Wishes.