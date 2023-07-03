A Powys village is set to throw its own mini festival later this month.
When it comes to festivals the latest trend is “small is beautiful”. Mini festivals have been cropping up around the country providing what has been described as a “Glastonbury meets the Vicar of Dibley” vibe.
AM Fest in Abergavenny in April and Devauden Music Festival in Chepstow in May have grown into hugely popular events. Now the village of Llangynidr, in the heart of the national park, is the latest to throw its hat into the ring.
Summer Sounds ’23 on Saturday, July 15 brings together 10 live acts, including The James Oliver Band, Albino Frogs, The Black Rat Effect, 99% Chimp and Kirk Marsh as Elvis Presley. With a range of musical genres, the family friendly day offers something for everyone. There will be a wide selection of food stalls, a bar, and craft stalls plus free children’s entertainment, including inflatables and a magician.
The festival, which runs from 12pm to 10pm, is set in an open field in the middle of the village with a stunning backdrop of hills and woodland: the Sugar Loaf to the east and Tor y Foel to the west.
The day is being organised by the local village hall committee and every penny raised will go to the Llangynidr Village Hall Charity to be ploughed back into the local community.
Tickets are £25 for adults, £15 for teens and £10 for primary age children - or £60 for two adults and two children.
Village hall chairman and local businessman Gene Taylor says Summer Sounds is great value for money: “These days it’s at least £15 to see just one band. At Summer Sounds you get ten hours of entertainment. Apart from food and drink and the craft stalls, once you walk in everything is free. There’s free children’s entertainment all day.
“It’s an ambitious thing for a village hall to organise but we believe that larger scale events such as this could provide the income we need to run the hall and be a fun focus for the local community and beyond.”
Local food stalls on the day will include All Things Burgers, Captain Brown’s Pizzas, AJ’s crepes, Happy Dumpling 365, Hello Good Pie, Van Goffi artisan coffee, The Mex Co, The Beer Box, which also specialises in cocktails, and M&M ices.
Beth Carpenter, who volunteers on the village hall committee, said: “We think small is beautiful. Not everyone wants to go to a massive festival.
“We’re showcasing local talent and original music that’s accessible for everyone and value for money. Summer Sounds is a festival vibe with community spirit. We have fantastic bands in breathtaking scenery for a fraction of the price of the big festivals.”