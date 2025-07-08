Three Year 6 pupils from Llangynidr Community Primary School travelled to Swansea on Friday, July 4, to represent their class at the Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative awards - bringing home national recognition and a £450 prize for their school.
The award, presented in the primary category, celebrates excellence in the teaching and learning of Welsh history. Llangynidr’s project, Step Back in Time – Shadows in Our Landscape, was inspired by the book Shadows in a Landscape: Llangynidr, the Evolution of a Community.
Supported by funding from the Brecknock Society and Museum Friends and the Moondance Foundation, the project saw Years 5 and 6 explore the deep-rooted industrial and social heritage of their village.
Pupils investigated how the Industrial Revolution shaped Llangynidr and its surroundings. Working alongside the Canal & River Trust, they delved into the history of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, a key feature of the village’s landscape. Their learning also extended beyond the classroom with engaging visits to both Big Pit National Coal Museum and Blaenavon Ironworks - two major sites in Wales’s industrial story that sit within a mile of one another.
As part of the project, the children helped unveil a new information board created by the Llangynidr Local History Society, a lasting contribution to both the village and its visitors.
Staff praised the pupils’ commitment and curiosity throughout the project.
A member of staff said: “Being part of a village steeped in history and nestled beneath a significant heritage site is a privilege. The students demonstrated enthusiasm and a genuine commitment to learning, making the project a resounding success.
“This achievement reminds us that education is about fostering curiosity and connection, two of Llangynidr school’s values and qualities, superbly exemplified by Years 5 and 6.
“Congratulations to them for bringing local history to life!”
