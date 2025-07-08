Pupils investigated how the Industrial Revolution shaped Llangynidr and its surroundings. Working alongside the Canal & River Trust, they delved into the history of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, a key feature of the village’s landscape. Their learning also extended beyond the classroom with engaging visits to both Big Pit National Coal Museum and Blaenavon Ironworks - two major sites in Wales’s industrial story that sit within a mile of one another.