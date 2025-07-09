The long-term future of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is due to be debated today, Wednesday July 9, in the Senedd as MSs gather to discuss a lasting solution to keep water flowing into the canal.
A 30 minute slot has been allocated for a debate on Cllr Jan Bulter’s petition, which currently has almost 14,000 signatures and a demonstration is planned on the steps of the Senedd for 12.30pm on the day of the debate.
Campaigners from the group, Preserve the Mon and Brec Canal, invite anyone concerned about the future of the canal to participate.
“We’re expecting between 50 and 60 people at the Senedd tomorrow,” they said.
“Please come and join us if you are able, the more people we have there the more the Welsh Government will realise how important the Mon and Brec canal is to us all.”
