Waverley, the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer, has returned to South Wales with the historic steamship set to offer cruises for a limited time only until Wednesday 17th June. Waverley is due to call at Penarth, Swansea, Milford Haven, Fishguard, Porthcawl and Tenby during her annual visit to the region.
Waverley's General Manager, Paul Semple, commented: "This year is particularly special as Waverley celebrates 80 years since her launch in 1946. Eight decades on, she continues to steam around the Great British coastline.
"While the cost of operating a historic ship continues to rise, including a 65 per cent increase in fuel costs this season, Waverley remains very much in operation thanks to the tremendous support we receive from passengers, members, volunteers and supporters across the UK.”.
This year’s programme offers passengers the opportunity to experience some of the region’s most beautiful coastline from the decks of the World’s last seagoing paddle steamer. There is something for everyone, from relaxing afternoon and evening cruises to full day excursions across the Bristol Channel.”
Onboard Waverley passengers can savour the sight and sound of a real steamship - hear the telegraph ring, visit the Engine Room and watch the engine start to move and see the paddles turning through the portholes.
With full catering facilities available throughout all cruises- passengers can enjoy a hot or cold snack, tea and cake in the afternoon, a hot meal in the Dining Saloon or a refreshment in one of the period lounges, as well as a visit to the Souvenir Shop to take home an exclusive gift or memento of their trip on this famous and much-loved ship.
Bookings are open with tickets available from waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling the booking office on 0141 243 2224.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.