The Abergavenny Arts Festival will return for the first weekend in June as various crafts, musical performances and dance acts take over the castle.
On Saturday June 6 the Abergavenny Arts Festival will fling open its doors to families from far and wide. Entry is completely free, owing to the support of local organisations and businesses throughout the year.
Street food stalls and drinks vendors will be on-hand in the castle all day too. The event starts at 10am and runs until 7pm.
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