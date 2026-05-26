The Abergavenny Arts Festival will return for the first weekend in June as various crafts, musical performances and dance acts take over the castle.

On Saturday June 6 the Abergavenny Arts Festival will fling open its doors to families from far and wide. Entry is completely free, owing to the support of local organisations and businesses throughout the year.

There will be events throughout the week that do require a ticket to be purchased, including Alex Wharton’s performance at the Melville Centre on June 4th and and open mic and spoken word poetry evening on June 6th.

Street food stalls and drinks vendors will be on-hand in the castle all day too. The event starts at 10am and runs until 7pm.