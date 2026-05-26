This isn’t your average concert. It’s a high-energy, full-throttle tribute to the idols, the anthems, and the fandoms that turned a genre into a global movement. With hits from bestselling K-Pop bands - Blackpink, Twice, Katseye, and the smash-hit film K-Pop: Demon Hunters…and much more! — it’s a celebration of the visuals, the vocals, and the bias-wrecking moments that true K-POP fans live for.