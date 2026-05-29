The future of the Forest and Wye Valley Quiz League is in question and it needs to win more members to stay in the game.
Before lockdown, the league ran two divisions each with eight teams.
Since then there has been a big drop in the number of people taking part and venues.
A spokeswoman for the league said: “It has now come to the point where the League’s survival depends on getting new teams/members for the 2026/27 season which starts in October.”
Games are played on Sunday between teams of four with questions from a professional setter.
The league is appealing for anyone interested in starting a team to contact Sharon Sanderson at [email protected]
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