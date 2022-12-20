Abergavenny Round Table’s annual Santa Sleigh tour of the Abergavenny area comes to an end tonight with a visit to even more streets in Abergavenny.
Over the past two weeks Santa has made a special effort to take a break from his Christmas preparations to drop into Abergavenny and say hello and this year for the first time in two years will be stopping to chat and have his picture taken at designated Santa Stops.
He will be arriving in Abergavenny at 4.30pm today (Tuesday) and setting off on his tour of the area
Here’s the route for tonight so don’t miss the chance to say hello to Santa before he heads off back to his Christmas workshop ahead of the big day on the weekend.
We’d love to see your pictures with Father Christmas - go to our Facebook page and upload them - and we’ll print as many as we can in this week’s paper.
Abergavenny Round Table will have a Santa tracker and a live Facebook video stream so you can see where Santa is at all times during his journey.
START
Hereford Road
Maindiff Drive
SANTA STOP
Bowcott Avenue
Bretherton Way
Maindiff Drive
Hereford Road
Greystones Avenue
Poplars Road
Poplars Close
Poplars Road
SANTA STOP
Firs Road
Midway Lane
Hereford Road
Gwent Road
Midway Lane
Hereford Road
SANTA STOP
Croesonnen Parc
SANTA STOP
Hereford Road
St Teilo's Road
Llwynu Lane
Vale View
Llwynu Lane
Derwen Way
Old Barn Way
Ysguborwen
Highfield Crescent
Hillcrest Road
Rholben Road
Old Barn Way
Bishop Crescent
Hillcrest Road
Meadway
Old Barn Way
4 Shops
SANTA STOP
Lansdown Road
Hereford Road
Croesonen Road
Ross Road
Tredilion Road
Glan Gavenny
Tredilion Road
Ross Road
Clifton Road
Wyndham Road
Grosvenor Road
Heol Hamlin
SANTA STOP
Grosvenor Road
Hereford Road
Richmond Road
Alexandra Road
Oxford Street
Hereford Road
Woodland Road
Springfield Road
Park Crescent
Pen Y Fal Road
Skirrid Road
Park Avenue
Blorenge Road
Deri Road
Park Crescent
Llwynu Road
Park Avenue
Park Close
SANTA STOP
Park Avenue
Hereford Road
Priory Road
Alexandra Road
Ross Road
FINISH
If you would like to make a donation to Abergavenny Round Table to support local good causes you can text the word ELF to 70460 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message. The Santa's Sleigh tour is run entirely by volunteers, who give up their time to bring joy to the children of Abergavenny in the run up to the Christmas season.