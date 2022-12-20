Abergavenny Round Table’s annual Santa Sleigh tour of the Abergavenny area comes to an end tonight with a visit to even more streets in Abergavenny.

Over the past two weeks Santa has made a special effort to take a break from his Christmas preparations to drop into Abergavenny and say hello and this year for the first time in two years will be stopping to chat and have his picture taken at designated Santa Stops.

He will be arriving in Abergavenny at 4.30pm today (Tuesday) and setting off on his tour of the area

Here’s the route for tonight so don’t miss the chance to say hello to Santa before he heads off back to his Christmas workshop ahead of the big day on the weekend.

We’d love to see your pictures with Father Christmas - go to our Facebook page and upload them - and we’ll print as many as we can in this week’s paper.

Abergavenny Round Table will have a Santa tracker and a live Facebook video stream so you can see where Santa is at all times during his journey.

START

Hereford Road

Maindiff Drive

SANTA STOP

Bowcott Avenue

Bretherton Way

Maindiff Drive

Hereford Road

Greystones Avenue

Poplars Road

Poplars Close

Poplars Road

SANTA STOP

Firs Road

Midway Lane

Hereford Road

Gwent Road

Midway Lane

Hereford Road

SANTA STOP

Croesonnen Parc

SANTA STOP

Hereford Road

St Teilo's Road

Llwynu Lane

Vale View

Llwynu Lane

Derwen Way

Old Barn Way

Ysguborwen

Highfield Crescent

Hillcrest Road

Rholben Road

Old Barn Way

Bishop Crescent

Hillcrest Road

Meadway

Old Barn Way

4 Shops

SANTA STOP

Lansdown Road

Hereford Road

Croesonen Road

Ross Road

Tredilion Road

Glan Gavenny

Tredilion Road

Ross Road

Clifton Road

Wyndham Road

Grosvenor Road

Heol Hamlin

SANTA STOP

Grosvenor Road

Hereford Road

Richmond Road

Alexandra Road

Oxford Street

Hereford Road

Woodland Road

Springfield Road

Park Crescent

Pen Y Fal Road

Skirrid Road

Park Avenue

Blorenge Road

Deri Road

Park Crescent

Llwynu Road

Park Avenue

Park Close

SANTA STOP

Park Avenue

Hereford Road

Priory Road

Alexandra Road

Ross Road

FINISH

If you would like to make a donation to Abergavenny Round Table to support local good causes you can text the word ELF to 70460 to donate £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard rate message. The Santa's Sleigh tour is run entirely by volunteers, who give up their time to bring joy to the children of Abergavenny in the run up to the Christmas season.