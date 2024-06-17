It’s been a busy time of year for the little Church of St Peter’s, Llanwenarth Citra. Nestled down by the river just past Nevill Hall Hospital, this ancient stone church has experienced a new lease of life, with the various events it has recently hosted.
The church welcomed an estimated 100 visitors for an open day, on what was described as “a lovely summer day”. The event gave them the opportunity to explore their ancestors in the graveyard, aided by the person who has recently mapped it and put all the graves on findagrave.com.
Meanwhile, inside there was a harpist, alongside the newly restored organ, which was put through its paces by the church organist with three short recitals.
Following this, visitors learnt the interesting history that lies behind the church through a series of boards, whilst enjoying delicious tea and cakes, which was served throughout the day.
The community is now looking forward to the next event: the Annual Summer Concert, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 22. The concert will be featuring the Unicorn Singers. No strangers to the church, the group always love coming to sing and enjoy the friendly atmosphere. Delicious food will also served during the interval; promising to be a delight.
Ahead of the concert, Conductor Stephen Marshall said: “Here is a sequence of beautiful choral pieces inspired by the mysteries of human experience and expressing the inexplicable wonders of nature, love, faith and friendship.
“The programme also explores a great variety of choral styles from the glorious polyphony of Thomas Tallis, Schütz and Purcell to contemporary classics by Eric Whitacre, Morton Lauridsen and John Tavener
“A summer's evening of musical delights awaits!”
The concert, entitled ‘Wonders’ starts at 7.00 and the tickets, priced at £17.50, includes the refreshments. They are available through the Tithe Barn or by ringing Pip Hassall on 01873 857392
Do come and enjoy lovely music, a glass of something and the stunning views of the Usk Valley.