LOCAL band the Hadron Colliders will be playing a concert at the King's Arms in Abergavenny on Friday June 12 the to raise money for Ukraine. This will be the fifth concert the popular band has played to support Ukraine with each performance being a sell out success. The well known local band is made up of Dave Price on keys, Simon Burch on bass, Julian Miles on drums, Emily Games on vocals and former Abergavenny mayor and current town councillor Tony Konieczny on guitar and vocals.
"We are raising money for Help for Kharkiv to buy a 4x4 vehicle for Ukraine. These vehicles bring back wounded soldiers and civilians from front line areas and take them to safety in hospitals. We have already helped raise money for four vehicles and we know these have saved lives,” explained Tony.
Tickets are on sale from behind the bar at the King's Arms for £ 10 cash. On the night there will be a raffle with prizes donated from friends and well wishers across Abergavenny. There will also be a tombola with prizes including a voucher donated from Mountain Warehouse, gifts from Floral Street, a copy of a gretsch Brian Setzer guitar donated by Tony Konieczny and a print from local artist and gallery owner David Haswell.
All money raised on the night will be spent on medical aid to be sent to Ukraine at the end of June and a vehicle to be driven out to Lviv by a volunteer at the end of July.
Abergavenny supports Ukraine through a wide range of grassroots fundraising events, community donations for frontline medical and vehicle supplies, and local refugee hosting via the Monmouthshire Homes for Ukraine scheme
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