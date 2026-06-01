LOCAL band the Hadron Colliders will be playing a concert at the King's Arms in Abergavenny on Friday June 12 the to raise money for Ukraine. This will be the fifth concert the popular band has played to support Ukraine with each performance being a sell out success. The well known local band is made up of Dave Price on keys, Simon Burch on bass, Julian Miles on drums, Emily Games on vocals and former Abergavenny mayor and current town councillor Tony Konieczny on guitar and vocals.