Welsh Wine Week returned for its fourth consecutive year, cementing itself as an unmissable event that every wine enthusiast has marked on their calendar.
This 10-day celebration saw vineyards across Wales showcase their wines to trade, press, and the public through a variety of events.
Beyond tasting the finest wine Wales has to offer, Welsh Wine Week gave visitors the opportunity to appreciate the hard work and dedication that Welsh winemakers contribute.
It typically takes three years for newly planted vineyards to produce grapes that can be used to make their first wines. This waiting period is crucial for developing the quality and characteristics of Welsh wines.
There are quality wines right on the doorsteps of Monmouthshire locals, with shining examples being White Castle Vineyard in Abergavenny and The Dell Vineyard in Raglan.
Amongst the highlights of Welsh Wine Week, Robb and Nicola Merchant of White Castle Vineyard travelled extensively across Wales, sharing their inspiring story and quality Welsh wines. For many attendees, this was their first experience with Welsh wine.
Visitors to White Castle Vineyard also enjoyed tours and tastings, including an evening meal with Sugarloaf Catering. These experiences are available year-round, and booking is advised at White Castle Vineyard.
A spokesperson from White Castle Vineyard said: “Your incredible support has made this event a success.
“We hope your introduction to Welsh wine during Welsh Wine Week will continue to foster a lasting appreciation for Welsh grape growers and wine makers.”
Although Welsh Wine Week has come to an end, there is still lots to learn about Welsh Wine. Here are a couple of fun facts...
- Welsh Quality Wine and Welsh Regional Wine labels are protected under the UK Protected Food Name scheme. This ensures that the wine you purchase has Welsh heritage and tradition that is verified and proven.
- Look out for Welsh Quality Wine and Welsh Regional Wine. These labels indicate that the wine is produced from grapes grown in Wales, meeting quality standards set by Welsh wine authorities.
- Product of Wales and Wine of Wales: This label ensures that the wine is made from grapes in Wales providing assurance of its authenticity and Welsh origin.