Matt spoke about how this inspired him, saying “When I started cooking, it was chefs like Gordon Ramsay who I would look up to. He was and still is one of the best chefs in the UK. However, the biggest influence now moving forward is Hélène Darroze. Her philosophy is all about keeping things simple and concentrating purely on the product and the flavour you can get from it. All the ingredients she uses is there for a reason and it is not about the frills – just the flavour.”