The sun shone brightly as over 1700 residents came together to celebrate GilFest last weekend; making it the largest crowd the Festival has ever hosted. The event was a vibrant showcase of community spirit, filled with music, food, and a variety of activities for all ages.
Local musicians entertained the crowd with an eclectic mix of music, spanning from rap to pop to rock. All hailing from the local area, they demonstrated what an incredible range of talented artists live locally.
Alongside the stage a volunteer run bar, BBQ, Community Café and various street food traders provided a range of eats and drinks.
The BMX Jam was hugely popular and has inspired young members of the community to get active on their bikes and keep visiting the fantastic local skate park. There was also a DJ workshop, face painting, traditional games, some reptilian encounters and an incredible range of local stall holders sharing their craft.
Children were spoilt for choice with BMX skills demonstrations, traditional games, face painting, and other fun activities. A range of stalls offered crafts, cakes, and information about local clubs and societies, including the Women's Institute (WI), Gilwern U3A, Gilwern Community Bowls Club, and Rotary International.
The event was 100% powered by volunteers and was organised by Gilwern Roots, a local community volunteer group who also run a weekly Community Café in the community centre, Gilwern Grows; a community gardening project, and regular community litter picks. The event was supported by Hope Church, Crickhowell Rotary, Gilwern Bowls and T.P Safety and Llanelly Community Council.
Gilwern Roots volunteer Bryony Bromley commented: “To organise an event of this size as a group of volunteers takes an immense amount of work, but when you see our whole community coming together to celebrate and interact, it makes it all worthwhile. The payment is in smiles and we were inundated with them!
“The event has always been free to attend to ensure it is accessible for all members of the community, which is a big part of its success. Thanks are extended to the event sponsors who make this possible and are really putting back into the local community.
“Thanks to the contribution of so many members of the community, the celebration was once again a resounding success.”
As the festivities drew to a close, the anticipation for next year was already building. Roll on GilFest 2025!