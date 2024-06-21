THE Darling Buds and Happy Mondays and TV star Bez are among some 40 bands and DJs ready to rumble at a two-day music and arts festival near Usk.
The Weekend Rumble takes place at Great House Farm, Llansoy, on Friday to Saturday, July 5-6, and a spokesperson said: "We’ve got some great acts, great food and great people coming along, so why not join us for some fun in the sun?
"We’ll have some cracking bands, great DJs, spoken word, poetry, "in conversation with..", and plenty of new talent.
"All in a glamorous barn-based setting. We are a small but perfectly formed festival and The Weekend Rumble aims to keep the event as affordable as possible...
"There’s camping and room for motorhomes/campers with some cracking street food. The music is eclectic and party vibes are great.
“We endeavour to make The Weekend Rumble intimate, fun and make the vibe match the countryside, which is amazing and beautiful.
"And we are as much about helping unsigned/emerging talent, especially if it's Welsh, as we are on the likes of established acts...
"We also make donations to mental health and suicide awareness charities – something we are extremely proud of."
Other headline acts appearing include Das Koolies, The Lovely Eggs, Rowetta, The Bug Club, Navarones, Panic Shack, Niavanah and Gay Elvis.
For tickets and more information, see www.theweekendrumble.com