The Dell Vineyard opened its gates for the first time on Saturday June 3, in celebration of Welsh Wine Week.
A small, family run business, the vineyard is based between the Usk and Wye Valleys in Raglan, Monmouthshire. The Dell has been farmed by the Alford family for five generations.
The family were excited to welcome guests to the vineyard, they recently planted on the outskirts of Raglan, which boasts 5000 vines of Pinot Noir and Solaris.
Guests were able to bask in the glorious sunshine, sampling three of their wines three from their other vineyard in Pen-y-Clawdd. Food was also provided by Pig's Pizzas via an airstream caravan.
The day was a great success, with a spokesperson from the Dell Vineyard commenting: "We were thrilled to open our gates to our new vineyard for people to come and see how we were diversifying the family farm. Visitors were able to taste wine from our nearby 20 year old vineyard, with the Rosé flying off the shelves!
"Keep an eye out on our social media for more open days and food pop ups."