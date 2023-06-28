The Angel Hotel’s beautiful ballroom is the perfect place for Drinks Theatre masterclasses which kick off on the Friday evening with Battle of the Beverages, hosted by drinks writer Pete Brown. If beer, wine, spirits and cider were to have a fight, who would win? Over three rounds, different drinks fight it out to decide which one pairs best with cheese or other nibbles. More pairings are to be explored with Rachel McCormack (author of Chasing The Dram) who will lead a tasting of small craft distillery Welsh whisky with Welsh cheese. By contrast, the only drink on offer first thing Sunday at the Bridgewater Breakfast will be tea or coffee, as an accompaniment to a delicious kedgeree. Ceramicist Emma Bridgewater will be talking to Kate Jenkins (Gower Cottage Brownies) about her remarkable story, and attendees get to take home a Bridgewater AFF anniversary-stamped ‘toast & marmalade’ plate.