Local amateur group Abergavenny Star Players return to the stage of the town’s Borough Theatre on Saturday with a night of "Magic at the Musicals.
The showcase will feature a talented cast of local performers with songs from hit musicals such as Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast and Wicked, as well as many more as it raises funds for St Davids Hospice Care.
“Gather your friends and family, and secure your seats for an evening filled with incredible vocals, joy, and, of course, magical musical moments. There’s also a couple of guest appearances from other local groups. Don't miss the chance to witness the incredible talent that Abergavenny has to offer,” said a company spokesman.
Tickets now on sale from the Borough Theatre