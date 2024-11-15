What: Abergavenny Christmas Light Switch-On. The Christmas spirit in Abergavenny kicks off with a spectacular Light Switch-On event. Father Christmas and the Mayor will walk through the Market Hall, before making their way through the town to switch on the Christmas lights at various locations, including St John’s Square, Cibi Walk, and Frogmore Street. With musical performances and festive cheer along the way, this is an unmissable event for families and anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit.