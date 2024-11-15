Get ready for a season of holiday cheer with a series of wonderful Christmas events taking place across Abergavenny, Usk, and Monmouth this November.
From festive markets to lantern parades and Fairtrade celebrations, there's something for everyone to enjoy as we count down to Christmas.
Here's a look at some of the exciting events happening in the region:
What: Abergavenny Christmas Light Switch-On. The Christmas spirit in Abergavenny kicks off with a spectacular Light Switch-On event. Father Christmas and the Mayor will walk through the Market Hall, before making their way through the town to switch on the Christmas lights at various locations, including St John’s Square, Cibi Walk, and Frogmore Street. With musical performances and festive cheer along the way, this is an unmissable event for families and anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit.
The full schedule is as follows:
3:45pm: Father Christmas and the Mayor will be walking through the Market Hall, and joining the Sleigh in Brewery Yard, before being driven round to St Johns Square.
4:00 – 4:15pm: Stop at the Santa Express and watch the Borough Band who will be entertaining the crowds.
4:30 – 4:45pm: Father Christmas and the Mayor will then walk to Ziggy’s / That’s Lovely That to listen to Choirs for Good entertain the crowds, and switch on the lights at Frogmore Street.
5pm: The Sleigh will then take Father Christmas and the Mayor back along the High Street towards the Town Hall, where they will be dropped off on Cross Street to join AM Discos for the final countdown to switch on the lights!
When: Saturday, November 16
Time: 3:45pm onwards
Where: Starting at the Market Hall, 61 Cross St, Abergavenny NP7 5EH
What: Fairtrade Coffee and Produce Event. Enjoy homemade cakes and treats while browsing stalls offering Fairtrade goods – ideal for ethical Christmas gifts. The event highlights the importance of supporting farmers in the global South, whose livelihoods are increasingly impacted by climate change. By choosing Fairtrade products, you’re ensuring that the environment is protected and workers are paid fairly. It's a great way to start your holiday shopping while making a positive impact.
When: Saturday, November 16
Time: 10am–12pm
Where: Monmouth Priory, Priory St, Monmouth NP25 3NX
What: Christmas Market. Here you will find a wonderful range of arts and crafts; textiles and gifts; as well as much more... perfect if you are trying to find a gift for your loved one this holiday season! With hot and cold beverages (plus a bar) available, what better way than to get into the Christmas spirit?
When: Saturday, November 16
Time: 10:30am - 3:30pm
Where: The Rolls of Monmouth, B4233, Monmouth, NP25 5HG
What: Abergavenny Artisan Market. You’ll find handmade gifts and cards created by local makers, artists, and food producers, Christmas workshops and a gift wrapping service for donations, which support the Abergavenny Arts Festival’s free workshops. A wonderful opportunity to shop locally and find special presents while enjoying the festive atmosphere.
When: Sunday, November 24
Time: 10am–4pm
Where: Abergavenny Market Hall, 61 Cross St, Abergavenny NP7 5EH
What: Usk’s Christmas Craft Stalls & Lantern Parade. This event will feature Christmas craft stalls, entertainers, and a children’s lantern-making workshop – perfect for young ones to get creative. The fun continues with a magical lantern parade, followed by an outdoor carol service to get you in the holiday spirit.
When: Saturday, November 30
Time: 10am–1pm
Where: Bridge Street, Usk
What: Made In Monmouthshire Christmas Market. This popular event offers a wide range of beautifully crafted items from local artisans, including jewellery, ceramics, textiles, and paintings. It's the perfect spot to find unique gifts for loved ones while supporting local makers.
When: Saturday, November 30
Time: 9.30am–5pm
Where: Priory Centre, next to St Mary’s Church, 5 Monk St, Abergavenny NP7 5ND
What: Llanover Christmas Cracker. This event, hosted by Llanover Events, GW Crafters, and the Usk Brass Band, offers everything you need for a fun-filled day. Explore a selection of gift ideas and festive food and drink, enjoy the music of Usk Brass Band, visit Santa's Grotto, and take part in a Christmas gnome workshop. Don’t miss the tree lighting ceremony to add a sparkle to your celebrations.
When: Saturday, November 30
Time: 10.30am–4pm
Where: Llanover Village Hall, Sir John Herbert Memorial Hall, Tre Elidyr, Abergavenny NP7 9HB
What: Christmas Starts Here. Meet Father & Mother Christmas, together with Juggling Jim one of their Elves at Raglan Castle! Bring your lists and post them at the Castle. With a free trail and a treat from Mother Christmas and some carols too, this family fun event is perfect way to get into the festive spirit. Optional Grotto available, £5 per child to enter and receive a gift from Father Christmas (tickets purchased on the day).
Time: 10am-4pm
Where: Raglan Castle, Raglan, Monmouthshire, NP15 2BT
Whether you're looking to shop for unique gifts, enjoy festive entertainment, or support ethical causes, there’s no shortage of activities in Abergavenny, Usk, and Monmouth this November. Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate the start of the Christmas season!