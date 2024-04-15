Desribd as ‘as thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans, and as sonorous as a cloister of monks, the Spooky Men’s Chorale are the gift that keeps on giving’. They emerged blithering and blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales in 2001, and armed with no more than their voices, a nice line in deadpan and an ill-matched set of hats, have been gleefully disturbing audiences everywhere since.