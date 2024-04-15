Lovers of world / folk / roots music are in for a treat this Summer. Award-winning vocal trio Lady Maisery celebrate over 10 years of innovation at the forefront of the English folk scene. With their unique approach to harmony singing, intelligent and thoughtful arrangements of both traditional repertoire and original compositions the group celebrate their united voice.
The Spooky Men’s Chorale return to Abergavenny with a judicious combination of Georgian table songs, pindrop beautiful ballads, highly inappropriate covers, and a swag of original songs which seek to both celebrate the ‘boof’ and mock it.
Desribd as ‘as thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans, and as sonorous as a cloister of monks, the Spooky Men’s Chorale are the gift that keeps on giving’. They emerged blithering and blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales in 2001, and armed with no more than their voices, a nice line in deadpan and an ill-matched set of hats, have been gleefully disturbing audiences everywhere since.
Formed by New Zealand-born spookmeister Stephen Taberner, the Spooky Men soon attracted attention with a judicious combination of Georgian table songs, pindrop beautiful ballads, highly inappropriate covers, and a swag of original songs which seek to both celebrate the “boof” and mock it.
On Saturday 22 June 1963 the Beatles performed in Abergavenny when the Borough Theatre was known as the Town Hall. Hundreds of local teenagers packed the theatre, with John Lennon famously arriving at Pen-y-Pound by helicopter following a television appearane. To mark the anniversary the Cavern Beatles will pay an authentic and reverent tribute to the Fab Four. Other tribute acts events include Dire Streets, Just Tina - a tribute to the late, great Tina Turner, Dreams of Fleetwood Mac and Abergavenny’s Elvis, aka Keith Davies returns to raise more money for local charities.
Other music events include an evening with Blaenavon Male Voice Choir as they perform a traditional concert filled with traditional and well-loved songs. Judy & Liza will take you on an emotional rollercoaster journey as we discover the uncanny parallels between some of the mother & daughter’s most iconic songs and their own personal lives.
Families are in for a treat with two delightful productions: Garlic Theatre present a wonderfully funny and warm-hearted show Jack & The Beans Talk which is aimed at 3–7-year-olds.
Community events include Abergavenny Theatre Group and their version of Thomas Hardy’s celebrated novel Tess of the D’Ubervilles, Mayzmusik Performing Arts Academy and Dance Blast present their annual Showcases. Creative Futures hold their first Summer Showcase, Theatre Workshop Cymru present Matilda the Musical JR and the local History Society offers a talk on Madeleine Grey - Tomb of Gwladys Ddu and William ap Thomas.
Other season highlights include an evening with Rev Richard Cole, Yvette Fielding talks about her book Scream Queen, Dyad Productions return with Austen’s Women: Lady Susan and following the success of last season’s comedy evening Aber Laugh come back to the Borough.
Full information is available on the theatre’s website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk